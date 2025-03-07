Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan Orders Strict Crackdown On Tax Defaulters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 10:21 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan has ordered for launching a decisive crackdown on defaulters of government dues.
Presiding over a meeting to review recovery here on Friday, he directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against those failing to pay property transfer fees, Abiana, water and other charges. He instructed deputy commissioners to block the properties of defaulters and publish public notices to ensure compliance.
Emphasizing the urgency of revenue recovery, commissioner directed officers to expedite the collection of outstanding government dues, including stamp duty and land transfer fees. He also ordered the digitization of land records, ensuring their availability on online platforms to enhance transparency and facilitate public access.
To streamline judicial proceedings, he mandated regular hearings for revenue-related cases, particularly those involving overseas Pakistanis. He stressed that revenue officers must focus on their Primary duties and avoid unnecessary administrative distractions.
The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners, additional commissioners, assistant commissioners, and land record officers, who provided updates on service delivery, revenue recovery and land management improvements.
The commissioner reiterated that ensuring justice, efficiency and public convenience in revenue matters remains the administration’s top priority.
