Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan for up-gradation of Aam Khas Bagh in two-weeks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan has issued a strict two-week deadline to officers concerned for upgrading facilities at Aam Khas Bagh, signaling a determined push towards modernizing the city’s public parks.

During his visit to Aam Khas Bagh on Monday, he instructed immediate steps to enhance the park’s appeal, including the expansion of flower beds, seasonal plantation and an accelerated tree plantation campaign. He emphasized the vital role of greenery and flowers in creating a peaceful and pleasant atmosphere for the public.

“Parks must reflect cleanliness, beauty and accessibility,” the Commissioner said, directing the installation of cold drinking water facilities to help citizens beat the summer heat.

He further ordered the laying of tough tiles at the entrance, particularly from Hafiz Jamal Road, in order to improve accessibility and called for the swift repair and restoration of gazebos and concrete benches.

Expressing displeasure over the poor condition of park washrooms, the commissioner directed strict action to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in all public parks. He also urged tree plantation along boundary walls and improvement of Miyawaki forest sections through proper maintenance.

During the visit, DG PHA Karim Bukhash briefed the commissioner on ongoing development initiatives and reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to upgrading all parks and green belts across Multan.

This development aimed to provide citizens with cleaner, greener and more inclusive recreational spaces.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu, Director General of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Kareem Bakhsh and other concerned officers.