Commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan Orders Special Counters To Resolve Women's Hereditary Rights Issues
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 08:07 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan on Tuesday ordered to set up special counters at all districts to resolve women's hereditary rights problems.
Presiding over a meeting to discuss revenue performance of districts, commissioner said that these special counters must also specify time frame for resolving the women complainants' problems.
He commended deputy commissioner Lodhran Dr. Lubna Nazir and her team after the district won second position in Punjab with regard to performance in revenue matters.
Meeting was informed that Vehari was ranked seventh, Multan 10th and Khanewal 14th. Commissioner said that the three districts should improve their performance further.
He ordered that open courts be held to address 'Bae-Nama' cases and dates be fixed after personal visit to the site. He also instructed to display prominently the phone numbers of additional deputy commissioner in concerned offices for 'Bae-Nama' cases to facilitate people.
Meeting discussed in detail the matters pertaining to 'Fard Milkiyat', property transfer, Khewat Block, NOC issues besides correction in Names, shares, and 'Girdarwri'.
For property registration, citizens should contact their Tehsildar, and Naib Tehsildar offices, commissioner said.
Commissioner Khan ordered that phone numbers and complaint numbers should be displayed at each Patwari circle.
He ordered that field staff is required to submit written report in case of delay in revenue matters.
He further ordered that employees should remain present in sub registrar offices and eliminate role of tout mafia. He said, revenue officers should get feedback from complaints by contacting them by phone.
Additional Commissioner Arshad Gopang, and deputy commissioners revenue attended the meeting.
