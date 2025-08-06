Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan reviews performance of district administrations

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 10:23 PM
Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan chaired a meeting to evaluate the performance of the district administration, with a focus on public safety, health, education and infrastructure
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan chaired a meeting to evaluate the performance of the district administration, with a focus on public safety, health, education and infrastructure.
The session included a detailed review of the Monsoon Urban and River Flood Plans, highlighting preventive measures and risk management strategies for the upcoming weather spells. Sanitation and waste management efforts under the 'Suthra Punjab' campaign were also discussed, with directives for improved monitoring and disposal systems.
In the education sector, the 'One Student, One Plant' initiative was highlighted to promote tree plantation as schools reopen. Under Phase-II of the 'Madar-e-Ilmi' programme, attention was given to addressing missing facilities in public schools.
Commissioner stressed strict enforcement of helmet rules for students commuting on motorcycles and called for firm action against unlicensed riders across both public and private institutions.
Meanwhile, the commissioner instructed health officials to carry out full inspections of THQ and DHQ hospitals to ensure service quality. Orders were also issued to enhance cleanliness and upgrade facilities at public restrooms and bus terminals throughout the division.
Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and officials from relevant departments attended the meeting and briefed the commissioner on ongoing and future plans.
