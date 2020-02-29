UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Multan Division For Action Against Profiteers On Sale Of Medical Masks

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:08 PM

Commissioner Multan Division for action against profiteers on sale of medical masks

Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq has directed drug inspectors to visit medical stores and ensure availability and sale of medical mask on recommended prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq has directed drug inspectors to visit medical stores and ensure availability and sale of medical mask on recommended prices.

Nobody would be allowed to create artificial shortage of medical mask and earn undue profit, said Commissioner Multan Shan ul Haq in a statement here on Saturday.

He termed it sad to increase prices of medical masks in wake of coronavirus issue and stated that strict action would be initiated against the persons involved in price hike.

He directed drug inspectors to visit medical stores and present report in this regard.

