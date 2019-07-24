Commissioner Multan for better arrangements at cattle markets

Commissioner Multan division, Imran Sikandar Balouch directed the cattle market management committee to improve the arrangements at cattle markets in connection with Eidul Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Imran Sikandar Balouch directed the cattle market management committee to improve the arrangements at cattle markets in connection with Eidul Azha.

He directed the management committee to ensure availability of water and shady places for cattle dealers and customers besides this fodder and water facility for cattle there.

The commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a meeting about arrangements for cattle markets here on Wednesday.

He directed to improve revenue recovery at cattle markets and strict action against illegal receipt mafia was also ordered.

He also ordered preparation of security plan and traffic plan in connection with upcoming Eidul Azha.

Later, the Commissioner also paid visit to under-constructed model cattle market and took briefing about quality of construction work and pace of work.

General Manager operations Khizar Abbas giving briefing, said that six fodder boxes, 10 washrooms, cattle market committee office and mosque were being constructed.

Director development Waqas Khan Khaqwani and other officials were also present.