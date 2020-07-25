Commissioner Multan for better cleanliness arrangements in city on Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq on Saturday directed WASA, MWMC, metropolitan corporation and Tehsil Council to remain alert and better cleanliness arrangements in city on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

The district administration officials will ensure monitoring of cleanliness condition in the city.

Commissioner Multan division expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review cleanliness arrangements about upcoming Eid-ul-Azha here.

He directed officials concerned about cleanliness before and after Eid prayer in the city.

Managing Director MWMC Abdul Latif Khan while giving briefing to Commissioner said that city has been divided into 14 sectors.

Sector Incharges concerned would be responsible about cleanliness in their sectors.

The machinery would be provided to sector Incharges soon. Citizens could register their complaints regarding cleanliness on company helpline 1139.

As many as 14 masses awareness and complaint cells have also been established. Commendatory certificates and cash prizes would be disbursed on excellent performance to employees.

Around 12,000 shoppers would also be distributed to lift animal offals.

Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair and others were also present.