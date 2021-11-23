UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Multan For Blocking Properties Of Defaulters Of Agriculture Tax

Tue 23rd November 2021

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed officials to block properties of defaulters of agriculture tax here on Tuesday

While chairing a meeting here, the commissioner warned that strict action would also be taken against the revenue department officials for expressing lethargy in collection of agriculture tax including ownership transfer, water tax etc.

He also hinted about formation of special monitoring system. He directed officials of revenue department to block properties and issue notices to defaulters.

Similarly, the cases pending with Revenue Courts should be pursued actively, he instructed officers. Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Kareem also informed the Commissioner Dr Irshaad about performance of open courts to facilitate masses in availability of documents related to property.

