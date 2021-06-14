UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Multan For Expediting Vaccination Process In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:41 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed the district administration to speed up the process for vaccination in Khanewal

According to official sources, so far 119,561 citizens have been vaccinated against the corona virus across the district.

According to official sources, so far 119,561 citizens have been vaccinated against the corona virus across the district.

Commissioner Multan Division was inspecting the vaccination process here Monday. He directed officials to seek assistance from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for vaccination of the general citizens. The citizens, ignoring or expressing lethargy in vaccination process could face problems, he warned.

He also directed district administration to cooperate with Health Department for maximum vaccination. The citizens should undergo vaccination process and demonstrate their responsible role, he said.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi maintained that the district administration was providing every possible facility and cooperation in vaccination process. The government bodies were also instructed to vaccinate their employees as early as possible, he added.

