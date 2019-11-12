Commissioner Multan for speeding up anti-smog operation

Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed the officers concerned to speed up anti-smog operation across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed the officers concerned to speed up anti-smog operation across the division.

He said that he would monitor the anti-smog operation on daily basis to make the region smog-free, he said this while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner General Khawaja Umair stated that 182 smoke emitting vehicles had been impounded. Similarly, another 2118 vehicles were challaned and fine amount Rs791,600 was also imposed.

Fitness certificates of two vehicles were cancelled.

He also said that they conducted different seminars, walks, programmes on cable-TV, lectures to drivers and posters on creation of awareness about smog complications were also distributed.

Environment officials also said that they booked 69 kiln owners and another 31 cases were got registered on burning crops.

On this occasion, deputy commissioners of Lodharan, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan and others were also present on video link.