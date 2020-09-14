Commissioner Multan for stern action against water thieves

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered indiscriminate strict action on theft of irrigation water

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 )

The farmers at tale end of canals often remained deprived of adequate water for their agriculture fields. He expressed these remarks while chairing a meeting, attended by Irrigation Department officials, here on Monday.

He instructed officials to keep monitoring water theft points regularly so that water theft should be discouraged.

The action against water thieves would surely help thousands of farmers as water would be available for their fields. Similarly, it will also enhance agricultural productivity. Besides this, provision of irrigation water at tale end will help improve financial condition of farmers because they will not bear expenses on irrigation by tube wells. Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Arshid Gopaang and many other officers were also present on this occasion.