UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Multan For Stern Action Against Water Thieves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:22 PM

Commissioner Multan for stern action against water thieves

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered indiscriminate strict action on theft of irrigation water

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered indiscriminate strict action on theft of irrigation water.

The farmers at tale end of canals often remained deprived of adequate water for their agriculture fields. He expressed these remarks while chairing a meeting, attended by Irrigation Department officials, here on Monday.

He instructed officials to keep monitoring water theft points regularly so that water theft should be discouraged.

The action against water thieves would surely help thousands of farmers as water would be available for their fields. Similarly, it will also enhance agricultural productivity. Besides this, provision of irrigation water at tale end will help improve financial condition of farmers because they will not bear expenses on irrigation by tube wells. Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Arshid Gopaang and many other officers were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Water Agriculture Sarfraz Ahmed

Recent Stories

South Korea Hopes to Restore North Korea Liaison O ..

4 minutes ago

Fawad Alam confident to be part of Test side in fu ..

4 minutes ago

Senior Indian diplomat summoned over LoC violation ..

4 minutes ago

MoCC,PNCA to organize art competition on Int'l Ozo ..

4 minutes ago

Biography of Newly Elected Head of Japanese Ruling ..

12 minutes ago

Nearly 21,000 Chickens Die of Suffocation in Fire ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.