Commissioner Multan imposes ban on transfer of revenue officers for wheat procurement campaign

Commissioner Multan Shan Ul Haq imposed ban on transfer of "Patwaris" (Revenue Officers) in order to make wheat procurement drive successful across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Shan Ul Haq imposed ban on transfer of "Patwaris" (Revenue Officers) in order to make wheat procurement drive successful across the division.

In a directive issue by Commissioner Office, the revenue officers were instructed to complete lists of "Gardawari" so that gunny bags should be distributed in transparent manners among farmers.

He directed them to submit these lists with offices ofDeputy Commissioner concerned.

He also directed Deputy Commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Lodharan, and Khanewal to make top quality arrangements.