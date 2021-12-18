Commissioner Multan inspects cleanliness arrangements

Commissioner Multan Division Irshad Ahmed Khan on Saturday visited clock tower chowk and inspected cleanliness arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Irshad Ahmed Khan on Saturday visited clock tower chowk and inspected cleanliness arrangements.

Officers of different departments were also accompanied him during the visit.

Talking to people, the commissioner said that all possible steps were being taken for cleanliness of the city. The available resources were being utilized effectively. The commissioner instructed officers to repair footpaths properly. The broken tiles should be changed to maintain beauty of the site. He also urged shopkeepers and others citizens to play their important role for maintaining cleanliness in the city.