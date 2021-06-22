UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Multan Launches Documentary On Blue Pottery

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Javed Akhter Mehmood on Tuesday launched documentary on famous blue pottery of Multan to bring out positive image of Pakistani handicrafts.

Officials of chamber of commerce were also present in a ceremony held here at commissioner office.

Commissioner briefed the representatives and participants from different walk of lives and institutions that the purpose to launch its documentary was to highlight the famous handmade work of artisans from Multan.

Highlighting the importance of blue pottery, Commissioner said that there are two types of blue pottery in Multan. One is Terracotta and the other is Ceramics. Multan blue pottery is hundred percent a handicraft and hand painted item while the material which is used to make pots is white and red clay.

Red clay pottery, known as terracotta, is obtained from surroundings of Multan River and canals.

The documentary would be sent to Pakistani Ambassadors abroad for projection of Pakistani handicrafts to foreigners by arranging ceremonies in their respective offices.

Javed said that blue pottery of Multan has developed its exclusive, tempted and indigenous style. Most of buildings are masterpiece of Kashi work like the shrine of shah Rukn e Allam, shrine of shah Ali Akbar, mosque and department of Bahauddin Zakaria university. He added that now this art was being transferred from shrines to home gradually.

