Commissioner Multan orders crackdown against hoarders, profiteers

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq ordered crackdown against profiteers and hoarders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq ordered crackdown against profiteers and hoarders.

The commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting against profiteers, hoarders here on Saturday.

He said that elements who were looting the citizens did not deserve any tolerance.

He ordered to fix the commodities rates with cooperation of stakeholders and ensured implementation on government rates.

He ordered to impose fine to shopkeepers over not displaying rates lists.

The commissioner ordered to take action on complaints received at Qeemat portal as early as possible and cases against hoarders, profiteers involved in artificial inflation.

He ordered to dealt milk adulterators with iron hands. The commissioner directed officials to identify the sites for renovation of historical places across the division.