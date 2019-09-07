Commissioner Multan Orders Early Removal Of Dangerous Billboards
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 07:28 PM
Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahu has ordered for removal of dangerous billboards from the city localities
He ordered the municipal corporation and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to constitute a joint team for the purpose.
He also ordered the PHA to do legislation about installation of billboards.
Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, he said the big billboards were posing risk to people's lives and directed the PHA to improve its recovery targets.
He also ordered for devising a plan regarding taking care of trees.
DG PHA Zahid Ikram said they would never allow anyone for installing illegal billboards in the city.