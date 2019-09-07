Commissioner Multan orders early removal of dangerous billboards

Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahu has ordered for removal of dangerous billboards from the city localities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahu has ordered for removal of dangerous billboards from the city localities.

He ordered the municipal corporation and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to constitute a joint team for the purpose.

He also ordered the PHA to do legislation about installation of billboards.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, he said the big billboards were posing risk to people's lives and directed the PHA to improve its recovery targets.

He also ordered for devising a plan regarding taking care of trees.

DG PHA Zahid Ikram said they would never allow anyone for installing illegal billboards in the city.