UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Multan Orders Early Removal Of Dangerous Billboards

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 07:28 PM

Commissioner Multan orders early removal of dangerous billboards

Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahu has ordered for removal of dangerous billboards from the city localities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahu has ordered for removal of dangerous billboards from the city localities.

He ordered the municipal corporation and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to constitute a joint team for the purpose.

He also ordered the PHA to do legislation about installation of billboards.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, he said the big billboards were posing risk to people's lives and directed the PHA to improve its recovery targets.

He also ordered for devising a plan regarding taking care of trees.

DG PHA Zahid Ikram said they would never allow anyone for installing illegal billboards in the city.

Related Topics

Multan From

Recent Stories

Trump Congratulates Moscow, Kiev With Releasing De ..

54 seconds ago

Sardar Usman Buzdar for 100pc literacy rate in Pun ..

55 seconds ago

Govt not to tolerate extra-judicial killings: Law ..

57 seconds ago

Vice Chancellor terms IELL as Sindh University's p ..

3 minutes ago

Operation against illegal occupants of Karachi Dev ..

3 minutes ago

90 per cent oral cancer cases linked to tobacco us ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.