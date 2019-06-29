Commissioner Multan orders steps to tackle possible attack of locust on crops

Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch has ordered for taking urgent steps to tackle possible attack of locust (Tidi-Dil) on crops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch has ordered for taking urgent steps to tackle possible attack of locust (Tidi-Dil) on crops.

The administrations of districts Lodhran, Vehari, Khanewal and Multan were directed to launch a survey to check locust attack on crops.

Earlier, locust had badly affected crops in some parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

The commissioner directed the administrations to call meetings of stakeholders for making a joint strategy against possible attack of locust.

A detail report about precautionary measures would be submitted to the Punjab government, said an official source.