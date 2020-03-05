Commissioner Multan reviews cases of convicted prisoners

Commissioner Shan Ul Haq Thursday chaired a meeting to review the cases of convicted prisoners to filter out deserving ones for their release from prisons after payment of fine from the government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shan Ul Haq Thursday chaired a meeting to review the cases of convicted prisoners to filter out deserving ones for their release from prisons after payment of fine from the government.

Nine cases of convicted prisoners were discussed in the meeting and three of them were approved for payment of fine by the government, says an official release.

The commissioner ordered officials concerned to provide a comprehensive report on convicted prisoners and added that payment of fine would made only for those convicted prisoners who would be found to be deserving.