Commissioner Multan Reviews Performance Of Divisional Price Control Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 03:09 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed Khan chaired a meeting to review facilities and performance of divisional price control committee at Ramzan Bazaars, wheat procurement and campaign against price control magistrates, here on Wednesday

Addressing the meeting, Dr Irshad Ahmed observed that a good number of citizens were visiting 23 Ramzan Bazaars, operating across the division. A handsome amount of subsidies is also being given on sugar and ghee. The government is providing sugar at Rs 70/kg. Similarly, the per kilogramme price of ghee has also been reduced to Rs 50. The concessional relief will continue by Eid ul Fitre, said Commissioner. The Ramzan bazaars are playing important role in controlling inflation. Eid stalls have also been set up in Ramzan Bazaars.

The officials also briefed the commissioner that 441.679 meteric tonnes of sugar had been sold in Ramzan Bazaars. Similarly, 468,912 flour bags of 10kg have also been sold. About wheat procurement campaign, the wheat purchase is in progress with smooth pace at 48 centres. The food Department set a target to purchase 638,507 tonnes of wheat from farmers.

The officials also apprised that 17 persons were booked on charges of wheat smuggling and 3255.080 tonnes of wheat was seized from their possession.

About performance of price control magistrates to maintain price stability in bazaars, the officials stated that 165 profiteers were netted and Rs 5 million fine was imposed on profiteers across the division. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner of Vehari, Lodhran, Multan and Vehari.

