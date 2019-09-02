Commissioner Multan reviews progress on development schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan division Iftekhar Sahu presided over a meeting here on Monday to review progress on ongoing development schemes in the region.

He said that the Punjab government had released funds for completion of various projects, adding that Multan would be made a model division.

The contractor responsible for delay or using poor quality material would be black-listed, he added.

The commissioner directed the departments concerned to prepare PC-1 of the development schemes.

Director Local Government Arshad Gopang, Director Development Waqas Khakwani and other officers concerned were also present.