UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Multan Reviews Progress On Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:51 PM

Commissioner Multan reviews progress on development schemes

Commissioner Multan division Iftekhar Sahu presided over a meeting here on Monday to review progress on ongoing development schemes in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan division Iftekhar Sahu presided over a meeting here on Monday to review progress on ongoing development schemes in the region.

He said that the Punjab government had released funds for completion of various projects, adding that Multan would be made a model division.

The contractor responsible for delay or using poor quality material would be black-listed, he added.

The commissioner directed the departments concerned to prepare PC-1 of the development schemes.

Director Local Government Arshad Gopang, Director Development Waqas Khakwani and other officers concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Government Of Punjab Progress Government

Recent Stories

Polish President Defends Trump's Absence From WWII ..

9 seconds ago

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan takes no ..

12 seconds ago

Iran Wants Europeans to Fulfill Obligations Under ..

14 seconds ago

Gazprom Says Over 76% of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Co ..

17 seconds ago

Balochistan govt expedites development initiatives ..

19 seconds ago

159 people arrested in Hong Kong over weekend viol ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.