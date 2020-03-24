Commissioner Multan seeks masses cooperation to overcome Coronavirsus issue

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan, Shan-ul-Haq Tuesday said it was impossible to overcome coronavirsus issue without cooperation of public.

He said that Punjab government was working on war footings to control virus problem and it would only be possible when public extends cooperation to govt to strengthen its efforts.

Commissioner stated this during visit to Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) and appreciated doctors, nurses and paramedics efforts as front line force to over the cornovirsus issue.

He visited High Dependency Unit (HDU) and Isolation ward at the hospital in wake of virus issue.

Mesical Superintendent GSSH, Dr Rao Amjad briefed the commissioner about the arrangements made by the administration to tackle the cornovirsus cases.

He informed an eight bedded HDU and Isolation wards were functional in the health facility.