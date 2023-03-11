UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Multan Squash C'ship Kicked Off

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner Multan Squash C'ship kicked off

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Squash Championship organized by Sports Department was kicked off at state-of-the-art squash arena here on Saturday.

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak inaugurated the Squash Championship by playing the match.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, DS Railway Multan division Hammad Hassan Mirza, District Sports Officer Farooq Latif and others were present.

Aamir Khattak said that it was necessary to provide grounds with latest facilities to the players in order to brighten the name of the country at international level as new innovations were emerging in sports across the globe.

Commissioner said that the promotion of sports was his mission so that the kids could express their capabilities in healthy environment.

A large number of players participated in the squash championship while Ali Ghazi, Muhammad Raza, Ali Haider and Muhammad Zahid qualified for the semi-finals.

