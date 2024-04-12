Commissioner Multan urges maximum relief, comforts towards elderly people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan Mariam Khan stressed provision of maximum care and facilities towards the elderly people.

She said this while visiting Old Age Home during holidays of Eid. Mariam Khan, who paid visits of different locations including SOS Village, Child Protection Bureau, Women Jail and some hospitals to inquire after the ailing patients.

She stated that maximum relief and comfort should be managed for the elderly people. She also spent some time with kids residing at SOS village.

While distributed gifts amongst the kids, she said, it is our responsibility to care for the children deprived of parental support.

She hailed administration of SOS village for making exemplary shelter and educational facilities for the kids.

Mariam also visited Child Protection Bureau and Jail where she also distributed gifts.

On this occasion, RPO Suhail Chaudhary, known social figure Azhar Baloch, and Deputy Director Information Iram Saleemi were also present.