Commissioner Multan Vows To Unmask Indian Face At All Levels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:38 PM

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu expressed his resolve on Friday to unmask Indian cruel face and its brutalities unleashed in occupied Kashmir at all levels in the world

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu expressed his resolve on Friday to unmask Indian cruel face and its brutalities unleashed in occupied Kashmir at all levels in the world.

Addressing a meeting here, he said Multan was set to observe 'Dark Day' on October 27 like in other districts of province on direction of the Punjab government.

Following this, all local public departments with educational institutions were issued a notification to spare some time in their working hours to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, it was said.

Iftikhar Sahu said Kashmir was integral part of Pakistan, and they would continue raising voice in favour of its people. He asked all deputy commissioners to make arrangements for a grand march in the city on upcoming Feb 5 as per letter received from Punjab Kashmir Committee.

