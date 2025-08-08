Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Nadeem Ahmed Abro, chaired a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee-II Friday at the Commissioner’s Office committee room.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director/SSP Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad, Tariq Ali Solangi; Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani; Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Sarah Javed; Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze, Muhammad Arsalan Saleem; Additional Commissioner-II, Syed Ammar Hussain; and officers from the Anti-Corruption Department.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner directed Anti-Corruption Department to expedite merit-based inquiries and take action against officials and staff involved in corruption within government institutions.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Tariq Ali Solangi presented 18 cases from various departments across the three districts, including, Revenue Department: 8 cases, Local Government: 6 cases, education Department: 1 case, District Accounts Office: 1 case, Public Health Department: 1 case and 1 case of Police Department.

Following the review, Commissioner ordered open inquiries in 12 cases from various departments and directefl that further reports on the remaining cases be submitted within one week.

Providing details, Deputy Director Solangi informed the meeting that open inquiries and proceedings have been initiated against the officials including Senior Clerk, Revenue Department Taluka Sinjhoro: Zulfiqar Ali Narejo, Sub-Registrar, Sanghar, Former Mukhtiarkar Taluka Mehrabpur, Shafiq Soomro, Supervising Tapedar: Daur Larik, Tapedar: Ghulam Shabir Bhurt, Tapedar, Taluka Bhiria: Abdul Waheed Sehito, Senior Clerk, Local Government Department Sanghar: Muhammad Waseem Rehmani (2 cases), UC Secretary, District Sanghar: Noor Ahmed Brohi, Admin Officer: Mumtaz Ali Mangrio, Muhammad Bux, Huzoor Bux, Abbas Mangrio, Dispenser, Local Government Naushahro Feroze: Hameer Khan Baladi, UC Secretary Noabad: Sikandar Ali Abbasi andFormer Chairman UC Noabad.

