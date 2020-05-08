Commissioner Nasirabad distributes ration bags among families of police martyrs

Commissioner Nasirabad Division Abid Saleem Qureshi and Deputy Inspector General of Police Nasirabad Shuhab Azeem on Friday distributed ration bags among 57 families of police and Levies forces martyrs at Police Headquarters Dera Murad Jamali in the difficult time of lockdown situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Nasirabad Division Abid Saleem Qureshi and Deputy Inspector General of Police Nasirabad Shuhab Azeem on Friday distributed ration bags among 57 families of police and Levies forces martyrs at Police Headquarters Dera Murad Jamali in the difficult time of lockdown situation.

Additional Commissioner Ijaz Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar, SSP Nasirabad Irfan Basheer and other officers were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Nasirabad Division Abid Saleem said that measures were being taken to address problems of needy people in lockdown situation because they were suffering a lot of difficulties due to closure of shops and other business amid to control the spread of the deadly virus.

He said the government stood with deserving families and they would not leave alone in difficult time in wake of the coronavirus and urged people to follow precautionary measures against the pandemic virus in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus soon in the areas.

Commissioner also paid glowing tribute the martyred of the security forces including police, Levies Forces, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Army, saying that law and order situation was improved in the province due to numerous sacrifices of security forces.