Commissioner Nasirabad Division inaugurates six-day drive against Hepatitis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Nasirabad Division Abid Saleem Qureshi inaugurated a six-day campaign for screening diagnosis and treatment of jaundice in Nasirabad on Wednesday.

Hepatitis Control Program Provincial Coordinator Gul Sabin Azam, District Health Officer Dr Abdul Manan Lakti and other doctors were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi said provincial government was taking all possible measures to control hepatitis which was increasing in the respective areas of Nasirabad.

He also urged the doctors to play their role in order to enhance effective awareness among people against hepatitis. Commissioner Division Abid Saleem Qureshi also appreciated efforts of Hepatitis Control Program Provincial for curbing same diseases by launching drive.

Addressing the inaugural function on the occasion, Head of Hepatitis Control Porgram Balochistan Dr. Gul Sabin Azam, said that Naseerabad was at high risk of hepatitis saying that vaccines and free medicines were being provided under Hepatitis Control Program in Naseerabad.

She said that under the Chief Minister's Hepatitis Control Program, measures are being taken to eradicate this contagious disease in Balochistan.

Hepatitis in Balochistan has reached a critical stage which the Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has taken notice of it and directed to take special measures for anti-jaundice, she mentioned.

Dr. Gul Sabin Azam said in the light of these instructions of the Chief Minister of Balochistan, the situation of hepatitis in different parts of the province was reviewed and high risk and red line were present.

She said vaccines are being launched in the areas saying that chart plan for vaccine doses is being worked out and important decisions have been made in the meeting held on February 17 under the chairmanship of Health Secretary Balochistan that decisions of implementation are being ensured timely.

Dr. Gul Sabin Azam said that serious steps are being taken to eradicate hepatitis from Balochistan with the special attention and interest of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and Health Secretary Balochistan Noorul Haq Baloch. We are committed to eradicating hepatitis from Balochistan by contribution of doctors, she said.