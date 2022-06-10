Commissioner Nasirabad division reviews ongoing development projects in Suhbatpur

Commissioner Naseerabad Division Fateh Khan Khajak here on Friday visited Sohbatpur district and reviewed the ongoing development schemes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Naseerabad Division Fateh Khan Khajak here on Friday visited Sohbatpur district and reviewed the ongoing development schemes.

On this occasion, he directed the officers to closely monitor the development schemes and complete them as per the specified standards.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sohbatpur Azeem Jan Dammar, Tehsildar Saifuddin Khosa and others.

The Commissioner also inspected the work on under construction water supply scheme at a cost of Rs. 11.8 million with the funds of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Saleem Khan Khosa in the area Goth Tagia Khan Abdul Fatah Khosa. On this occasion, the concerned officials briefed the Commissioner about the ongoing development schemes.

Later, the Commissioner Naseerabad Division inspected the construction work on DHQ Hospital, where he was briefed by XEN Jahangir Khan Khosa about the under construction project.

During his visit to Sohbatpur district, the Commissioner reviewed the work on Durrani Khosa-Sohbatpur-Kashmore road project.

He said that the divisional and district administration was ensuring monitoring of all public projects so that these projects could be made sustainable for the people.

He said that the development of Sohbatpur-Kashmore road would facilitate the local people. Currently, several schemes including drinking water schemes and complete rehabilitation of road network are under construction in Sohbatpur district, he expressed.