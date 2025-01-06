Commissioner Nasirabad For Maintaining Law & Order Situation
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Naseerabad Division Moin-ur Rehman Khan on Monday chaired a divisional task force meeting to maintain peace in the area.
The meeting was attended by DIG Naseerabad Range Ayaz Baloch, FC Colonel Rizwan Tayyab, Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar, Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Farida Tareen, Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Arshad Hussain Jamali, Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Jahanzeb Baloch, SSPs Irfan Ali, Muhammad Yousuf Bhangar, Dost Muhammad Bugti, Muhammad Ayub Gola, Abdul Aziz Sarpra, Subhan Maxi, DSP Shaman Solangi, Civil Defense Deputy Director Inayatullah Baloch, Noor Ahmed Domki and representatives of intelligence agencies.
On the occasion, all the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) informed about law and order situations in their respective areas.
Decisions were taken in the meeting that rooting out criminals has become the need of the hour to maintain law and order situation in Naseerabad Division.
Commissioner Naseerabad said that immediate and effective action should be taken against criminals on the national highway so that the public would not have to face any difficulties while traveling.
He said that in this regard, Sibi Division should also be consulted so that joint action could be taken for protection of travelers.
Along with this, there is an urgent need to work on the Notal Gandawa Road to establish law and order situation, he said.
He emphasised that special attention should be paid to security at national facilities, and imam bargahs, mosques, churches, temples and other places of worship.
He said that Hindu community festivals are going on in two districts of Nasirabad division, so all security arrangements should be finalized. There should be no negligence of any kind to establish peace and order.
