Commissioner Nasirabad for redressal of public complaints at Pakistan Citizen Portal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Nasirabad Division Javed Akhtar Mehmood Wednesday said redressal of public complaints was a prime responsibility of the administration and no stone should be left unturned in this regard.

While addressing a meeting regarding public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal, the commissioner said all the departments concerned should perform their duties for addressing public complaints.

He said an effective mechanism should be formed for monitoring of development schemes, said press release issued here.

The commissioner directed departments concerned to resolve public complaints registered at Prime Minister's Pakistan Citizen Portal as soon as possible.

He said all the officers concerned check the public complaints registered at Pakistan Citizen Portal and concrete steps should be taken for their redressal.

Among others the meeting was attended by DIG Naisrabad Range Shuhab Azeem Lehri, Deputy Commissioner Zafar Ali Muhamad Shahi, Additional Commissioner Muhammad Jan Baloch, Shar Jeel Noor, Muhammad Younus Sanjrani, Sultan Ahmed Bugti and other officials concerned.