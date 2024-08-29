Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Commissioner Nawabshah for precautionary measures during monsoon rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, has issued directives to all relevant departments' heads to take precautionary measures in view of the current monsoon rains.

He asked local councils to play their role in the current weather conditions.

He instructed all Assistant Commissioners to remain vigilant in their respective areas and oversee relief and rescue operations.

He said that all disposals should be kept in working condition to ensure drainage of rainwater.

The Commissioner said that immediate attention should be paid to the drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas and the residents of these areas should be taken care of.

He issued orders for the availability of medicines, doctors, and medical staff in all hospitals so that incoming patients can receive medical facilities. He also issued directives to provide mosquito nets and tents to the affected people as needed.

