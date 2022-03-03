UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Nawabshah Imposed Section 144 At Exams Premises

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari through a notification has imposed Section 144 on the use of photostat machines in the limits of examination center at Government High school Moro Town Campus.

Notification said that Section 144 was imposed in order to prevent unfair means during the Final Examinations of Allama Iqbal Open University Autumn Semester and prevent the entry of non-concerned persons except the candidates appearing at the examination centre. In case of contravention, area police have been ordered to initiate legal action under Rule 144 Section 188 PPC.

