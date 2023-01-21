Commissioner notifies enhanced prices of flour

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon here on Saturday notified the enhanced prices of flour, increasing the rate by up to Rs 38 per kg, in all nine districts of the division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon here on Saturday notified the enhanced prices of flour, increasing the rate by up to Rs 38 per kg, in all nine districts of the division.

According to the notification, a meeting of the Sindh food Department held on January 20 fixed the subsidized rate of government-supplied wheat to the flour mills at Rs 8,500 per 100 kilogram which comes down to Rs 85 per kg.

The notification added that the Deputy Commissioners were authorized to allow a further addition of a few rupees in case the wheat was transported from one district to another as the additional transport cost.

The notification fixed the price of branded flour at Rs 113 per kg, Rs 107 per kg retail, Rs 105 per kg at chakkis, ex-mill flour price at Rs 95 per kg, ex-mill flour price with transportation at Rs 96 per kg and retail price at Rs 98 per kg.

However, the rates of branded, retail and chakki would be subject to supply of subsidized wheat by the Food Department at he rate of Rs 85 per kg.

The notification warned that any flour mill or chakki found involved in grinding less than the allocated quota or re-selling from the subsidized quota would be strictly dealt with in accordance with the law.

The general public has also been requested to submit their complaints against overpricing at the offices of DC, AC and Mukhtiarkar.