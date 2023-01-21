UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Notifies Ex-mill, Retail Price Of Wheat Flour Forthwith

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner notifies ex-mill, retail price of wheat flour forthwith

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon, who is also Controller General of prices and Supplies, Karachi division, on Saturday notified ex-mill and retail rates of wheat flour for the open market with immediate effect and until further orders.

As per the notification, the ex-flour mill selling price of the wheat flour is set at Rs 95 per kg, the retail price at Rs 98 per kg, and the chakki flour retail selling price is fixed at Rs 105 per kg in the limits of the city.

