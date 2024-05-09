Open Menu

Commissioner Notifies Wheat Flour, Sugar, Naan Prices In Karachi Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Commissioner notifies wheat flour, sugar, naan prices in Karachi division

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has notified the prices of wheat flour, sugar, naan and chapati in the local limits of the division with immediate effect and until further orders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has notified the prices of wheat flour, sugar, naan and chapati in the local limits of the division with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to separate notifications issued here on Thursday, the Commissioner, in exercise of powers vested under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 2005 (Amended in 2008 and 2023) notified the prices of Atta (Wheat Flour) Ex. Flour Mill Rs. 90 per kg, Wholesalers at Rs. 93 per kg and retail at Rs. 98 per kilogram while Ex.

Flour Mill Fine Atta price at 117 per kg, wholesaler Fine Atta at Rs. 120, Retail Fine Atta at Rs.125 and Chakki Flour Retail at Rs. 123 per kilogram.

In another notification Sugar Wholesale price has been fixed at Rs. 137 per kg while retail price was fixed at Rs. 140 per kilogram.

The prices of Tandori Naan (120 gm) has been fixed at Rs. 17 while Chapati (100 gm) at Rs. 12.

All wholesalers, retailers and the departmental Stores are required to display price lists at conspicuous places, failing which strict action would be initiated against the violations, notifications stated.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine Price Wheat General Motors Flour

Recent Stories

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal inj ..

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11

2 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culp ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits

2 minutes ago
 No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attack ..

No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM

2 minutes ago
 Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in countr ..

Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history

2 minutes ago
 Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan C ..

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..

8 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused

11 minutes ago
 Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recr ..

Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP

11 minutes ago
 All possible relief being provided to police pers ..

All possible relief being provided to police personnel

7 minutes ago
 IG Punjab provides house to family of another mar ..

IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers amo ..

Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation ..

Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan