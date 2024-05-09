Commissioner Notifies Wheat Flour, Sugar, Naan Prices In Karachi Division
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 07:59 PM
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has notified the prices of wheat flour, sugar, naan and chapati in the local limits of the division with immediate effect and until further orders
According to separate notifications issued here on Thursday, the Commissioner, in exercise of powers vested under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 2005 (Amended in 2008 and 2023) notified the prices of Atta (Wheat Flour) Ex. Flour Mill Rs. 90 per kg, Wholesalers at Rs. 93 per kg and retail at Rs. 98 per kilogram while Ex.
Flour Mill Fine Atta price at 117 per kg, wholesaler Fine Atta at Rs. 120, Retail Fine Atta at Rs.125 and Chakki Flour Retail at Rs. 123 per kilogram.
In another notification Sugar Wholesale price has been fixed at Rs. 137 per kg while retail price was fixed at Rs. 140 per kilogram.
The prices of Tandori Naan (120 gm) has been fixed at Rs. 17 while Chapati (100 gm) at Rs. 12.
All wholesalers, retailers and the departmental Stores are required to display price lists at conspicuous places, failing which strict action would be initiated against the violations, notifications stated.
