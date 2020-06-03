Commissioner office acts role model against coronavirus

Commissioner office would be made role model against coronavirus as per fresh order received from Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner office would be made role model against coronavirus as per fresh order received from Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq here on Wednesday.

All public officials, private visitors were held bound to wear mask before visiting into the office. Citizens were directed to avoid coming into office for 'unnecessary reasons.

Disinfection gate got activated with masks distributed among the staff as pre-cautionary measure.

All public meetings would be conducted after assuring compulsory SOPs with commissioner office, it is said.

One could get rid of suspected pandemic through coordinated efforts and manipulation. Officials from concerned department were deputed and held active through on-line numbers to address people's complaints, it was said. AC Khawaja Umair was appointed as focal person at commissioner office to go through people's issues, read statement.