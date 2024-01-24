Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational institutions

The Office of Commissioner Quetta Division has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Forum for Dignity Initiatives to conduct awareness sessions in educational institutions of Quetta Division regarding the kind treatment and attitudes towards persons with disabilities, transgender and women

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Office of Commissioner Quetta Division has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Forum for Dignity Initiatives to conduct awareness sessions in educational institutions of Quetta Division regarding the kind treatment and attitudes towards persons with disabilities, transgender and women.

Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat and Executive Director Forum for Dignity Initiatives (FDI) Uzma Yaqoob signed the agreement.

The Commissioner's Office and FDI will collaborate to engage the youth of Quetta Division in climate education, innovation, policy and leadership.

According to the plan, educational institutions in the provincial capital will be selected to hold sessions on climate action.

The memorandum aimed to enhance awareness and strengthen communications about the challenges faced by the province from a rapidly changing climate.

The Commissioner Office will facilitate FDI to get access to the educational institutions of Quetta Division and coordinate with the concerned authorities to ensure the success of the sensitization sessions organized here.

The FDI will design, develop and conduct sensitization sessions as per the specific needs of students and audiences of educational institutions.

These educational sessions will focus primarily on climate education, leadership and policy innovation.

The FDI primarily will raise awareness on climate change and hygiene for mental health, menstrual health, and child marriage for young girls and women.

The FDI would submit periodic progress reports to Commissioner Quetta detailing the activities undertaken, results achieved and any challenges encountered during the implementation of the sensitization sessions being conducted in educational institutions.