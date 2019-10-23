UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Office Received 94 Objections, Proposals For Demarcation Of Constituencies In Minawali: Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:08 PM

Commissioner office received 94 objections, proposals for demarcation of Constituencies in Minawali: Official

The Commissioner Office has received total 94 complaints and proposals regarding demarcation of constituencies in the district Mianwali and out of total 41 objections have been raised from Tehsil Council Mianwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Office has received total 94 complaints and proposals regarding demarcation of constituencies in the district Mianwali and out of total 41 objections have been raised from Tehsil Council Mianwali.

An official of Commissioner Office told APP here on Wednesday that 67 objections were related to the Municipal Committee Mianwali, 12 related to Town committee Dawood Khel, 11 from Town committee Wan Bhachran, 14 objections from Town committee Shah Mardan and 8 from Town committee Kalabagh while one objection was raised regarding Town committee Harnoli.

He said that Commissioner Sargodha has conducted a meeting to review the demarcation process of the Constituencies in Mianwali and also issued directions for its resolve.

The Commissioner has listen objections and issued directions in this regard, he said and added that all objections would be considered accordingly and demarcation of constituencies would be finalized in light of acceptable proposals.

Related Topics

Mardan Sargodha Mianwali All From

Recent Stories

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

26 minutes ago

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

39 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Hopes to Revive 'Intensive' Cooperatio ..

9 minutes ago

Activism for Child Justice campaign launched

9 minutes ago

Balochistan govt starts construction of 14 MERC to ..

9 minutes ago

Germany won't oppose Brexit extension: Merkel spok ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.