Commissioner office received 94 objections, proposals for demarcation of Constituencies in Minawali: Official

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Office has received total 94 complaints and proposals regarding demarcation of constituencies in the district Mianwali and out of total 41 objections have been raised from Tehsil Council Mianwali

An official of Commissioner Office told APP here on Wednesday that 67 objections were related to the Municipal Committee Mianwali, 12 related to Town committee Dawood Khel, 11 from Town committee Wan Bhachran, 14 objections from Town committee Shah Mardan and 8 from Town committee Kalabagh while one objection was raised regarding Town committee Harnoli.

He said that Commissioner Sargodha has conducted a meeting to review the demarcation process of the Constituencies in Mianwali and also issued directions for its resolve.

The Commissioner has listen objections and issued directions in this regard, he said and added that all objections would be considered accordingly and demarcation of constituencies would be finalized in light of acceptable proposals.