Commissioner OPC Punjab Orders Swift Resolution Of Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner OPC Punjab orders swift resolution of complaints

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas has said that overseas Pakistanis are playing key role in the economic development of the country and their remittances are supporting millions of families.

It is a responsibility of the administration and the police to protect interests of hardworking Pakistanis living abroad and provide them with swift solution to their problems.

He expressed these views while addressing the review meeting on pending applications of overseas Pakistanis related to the Commissioner's Office Gujranwala Division, here on Tuesday.

OPC Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, along with deputy commissioners of districts, district police officers and officers of departments concerned participated. The commissioner OPC directed officers to process the pending applications of overseas Pakistanis.

He expressed concerns over illegal occupation of the properties of expatriates and said that the government could not tolerate occupation of others' property, built by their hard-earned money.

The meeting was informed that 4,222 applications of overseas Pakistanis were received in Gujranwala division, out of which 3,325 have been resolved. At present, only 293 applications are pending across the division, out of which 12 are related to Gujranwala district, 41 to Gujarat district, 109 to Mandi Bahauddin district, two to Narowal district, 125 to Sialkot district and three to Hafizabad district.

Syed Khadim Abbas expressed displeasure at the applications pending for more than a year and issued instructions to resolve them at the earliest.

