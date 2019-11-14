UrduPoint.com
Commissioner OPC Reviews Progress Regarding Complaints Of Expatriates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Commissioner OPC reviews progress regarding complaints of expatriates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari on Thursday chaired a meeting for reviewing the progress regarding complaints of Pakistani expatriates right after his return from the visit of USA.

The meeting was apprised that the commission had resolved 112 complaints within the span of 2 weeks involving amount of Rs 38 crore, retrieving 74 kanal land, 4 shops and a house from illegal possession.

The commissioner said that rights of overseas Pakistanis should be protected. It was due to the comprehensive policy of Overseas Pakistanis Commission, the issues of Pakistani expatriates were being resolved. "This is the reason why the delegations of Overseas Pakistanis lauded the efforts made by commission during my visit to USA," he added.

Director Administration Overseas Pakistanis Commission Tayyab Farid briefed the chair regarding resolved complaints, status of referred complaints and other administrative matters.

"My team and I are working day and night in facilitating overseas Pakistanis and our doors are always open for them.

The instructions made by Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar regarding complaints resolution had been very clear, the commissioner said and instructed dealing officers to treat the complainants politely and listen to their problems patiently.

The officers not complying would be held accountable, he added.

Director (Legal) Raja Zubair, Director (Revenue) Zahid Iqbal andother Deputy Directors were present in the meeting.

