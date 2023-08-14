Commissioner opens beautification of Nishatabad Bridge for general public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has opened beautification of Sheikhupura Road beneath Nishatabad Overhead Bridge for general public, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Sheikhupura Road beneath Nishatabad Overhead Bridge was beautified by removing encroachments and garbage heaps under "Beautification of Faisalabad City" program.

She said that walls and pillars of Nishatabad Overhead Bridge were painted attractively in addition to installing various articles there for entertainment of the citizens especially children of the area.

She said that the city beautification project would be executed under phased manner and strict monitoring would be ensured for its durability.

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry briefed the commissioner and said that tuff tiles were pasted in addition to lucrative landscaping of Sheikhupura Road beneath Nishatabad Overhead Bridge whereas an open gymnasium would also be established there to provide facility of healthy activities for the general public.

He said that an NGO had already installed RO Water Filtration Plant whereas a permanent 'Dastarkhawan' would also be arranged at this site to provide free lunch to the poor people of this area.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner opened the beautification project for general public by unveiling a plaque while Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Zameer Hussain, Deputy Director Engineering FDA Umar Iqbal, Assistant Director Muhammad Imran and others were also present on the occasion.