Commissioner Opens Four-day Traditional Mela At Kiror Lal Eisan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Liaquat Ali Chatha inaugurated a four-day traditional festival at Kiror Lal Eisan and witnessed traditional sports and physical training (PT) show demonstrated by school students on Friday.

He was accompanying Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani, MNA Sardar Abdul Majeed Niazi, MPA Qaisar Abbas Magsi, DC Layyah Imtiaz Khichchi, DPO Layyah Shazia Sarwar and RPO DG Khan Syed Khurram Ali.

Earlier, commissioner and RPO also paid visit to mausoleum of Hazrat Kiror Lal Eisan where they laid Chaddar on the grave of the renowned spiritual personality and offered Fateha and Dua for the country's development.

They also witnessed players demonstrating skills in tent pegging, and other traditional games besides Jhoomer, a traditional dance.

The Mela was inaugurated formally after hoisting of national flag, national anthem, besides march past, guard of honour and PT show by students.

