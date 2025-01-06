Commissioner opens masjid at Sargodha bar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inaugurated a new masjid, public park and security cameras at the District Bar.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem, DPO Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, SP Headquarters Ziaullah, Station in-charge APP Makhdoom shah latif,former president Sahiwal Bar Makhoodm Ghulam Ali Advocate ,President Bar Syed Mohsin Shirazi Advocate, Secretary Law Farrukh Javed Cheema Advocate, former Justice Masood Jahangir and Rao Fazlur Rehman Advocate, besides other administrative and police officers and lawyers in large numbers.

A place was dedicated by the district administration adjacent to the District Bar for the masjid where about four hundred worshippers can offer prayers at a time. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that mosques are the fortresses and beacons of light of Islam, which have always played their role in promoting the welfare of humanity, respect for humanity and spreading the universal message of Islam.

He said that islam is a religion of coexistence, mosques are centers of spiritual and intellectual guidance for the Muslim Ummah. Jahanzeb Awan said he was very happy that a beautiful mosque had been established which would become a symbol of peace, tolerance, understanding and a beacon of light. The Commissioner also inaugurated the lawyers’ park adjacent to the bar room. Officers, along with lawyers and officials, also inaugurated CCTV cameras for the security of the bar room, lawyers’ chambers and the district court. Later, shields were also distributed among administrative and police officers and lawyers. Bar President Syed Mohsin Shirazi thanked all the guests.