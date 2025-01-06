Commissioner Opens Masjid At Sargodha Bar
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inaugurated a new masjid, public park and security cameras at the District Bar.
The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem, DPO Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, SP Headquarters Ziaullah, Station in-charge APP Makhdoom shah latif,former president Sahiwal Bar Makhoodm Ghulam Ali Advocate ,President Bar Syed Mohsin Shirazi Advocate, Secretary Law Farrukh Javed Cheema Advocate, former Justice Masood Jahangir and Rao Fazlur Rehman Advocate, besides other administrative and police officers and lawyers in large numbers.
A place was dedicated by the district administration adjacent to the District Bar for the masjid where about four hundred worshippers can offer prayers at a time. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that mosques are the fortresses and beacons of light of Islam, which have always played their role in promoting the welfare of humanity, respect for humanity and spreading the universal message of Islam.
He said that islam is a religion of coexistence, mosques are centers of spiritual and intellectual guidance for the Muslim Ummah. Jahanzeb Awan said he was very happy that a beautiful mosque had been established which would become a symbol of peace, tolerance, understanding and a beacon of light. The Commissioner also inaugurated the lawyers’ park adjacent to the bar room. Officers, along with lawyers and officials, also inaugurated CCTV cameras for the security of the bar room, lawyers’ chambers and the district court. Later, shields were also distributed among administrative and police officers and lawyers. Bar President Syed Mohsin Shirazi thanked all the guests.
Recent Stories
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner opens masjid at Sargodha bar1 minute ago
-
Awareness walk held to promote immunization for children1 minute ago
-
4 die, 24 injured in bus crash2 minutes ago
-
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning11 minutes ago
-
Admissions underway at IUB; fee reduction offered11 minutes ago
-
Children’s Hospital activates machine for blood cancer diagnosis11 minutes ago
-
Gang busted in Layyah11 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terror attack11 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension11 minutes ago
-
PJA launches another training program on analysis of revenue documents11 minutes ago
-
Naval Chief lauds continued financial support of Sindh govt to Cadet College Sanghar11 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 116 illegal commercial buildings12 minutes ago