Commissioner Opens Modern Computer Lab
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for education for all,
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inaugurated a modern computer lab at Sillanwali road for students.
Jahazaib Khan said that it was a gift from the Punjab Chief Minister to Government Technical Training Institute Salwanali Road. "The lab is equipped with 20 computers and youths will be made self-reliant through short-term courses. They can become a source of employment by learning skills and transferring them to others," he added. The Commissioner said that in the present era, only degrees do not work and and youths will have to be trained technically. "The use of computers has increased in every sphere of life.
Paper and pencil have been replaced by Information Technology in government institutions as well. Students should work hard, not only getting a certificate should be the goal, but they should master their work in the real sense."
Jahanzeb Awan also inspected various departments of the college. He also emphasized the teachers to train the students morally along with technical education. He said that the students under training will be encouraged to start their own employment instead of seeking employment.
Fourteen courses are taught in the college while students who graduated from here are performing their duties in different institutions of Pakistan. District Director TEVTA Zakaria Umar Pracha and Principal Tahir Naveed were also present.
