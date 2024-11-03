Open Menu

Commissioner Opens Modern Computer Lab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner opens modern computer lab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for education for all,

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan inaugurated a modern computer lab at Sillanwali road for students.

Jahazaib Khan said that it was a gift from the Punjab Chief Minister to Government Technical Training Institute Salwanali Road. "The lab is equipped with 20 computers and youths will be made self-reliant through short-term courses. They can become a source of employment by learning skills and transferring them to others," he added. The Commissioner said that in the present era, only degrees do not work and and youths will have to be trained technically. "The use of computers has increased in every sphere of life.

Paper and pencil have been replaced by Information Technology in government institutions as well. Students should work hard, not only getting a certificate should be the goal, but they should master their work in the real sense."

Jahanzeb Awan also inspected various departments of the college. He also emphasized the teachers to train the students morally along with technical education. He said that the students under training will be encouraged to start their own employment instead of seeking employment.

Fourteen courses are taught in the college while students who graduated from here are performing their duties in different institutions of Pakistan. District Director TEVTA Zakaria Umar Pracha and Principal Tahir Naveed were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Education Punjab Road Sillanwali All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

7 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

16 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

16 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

17 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

17 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

17 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

17 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

17 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

17 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

17 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan