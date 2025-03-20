Open Menu

Commissioner Opens Plantation Drive In Lal Suhanra Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen inaugurated the tree plantation campaign across the division by planting a sapling at Lal Suhanra National Park on the occasion of International Day of Forests.

Officers and staff from various departments actively participated in the tree plantation drive. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen said that, as per the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, a large number of trees should be planted on International Day of Forests and during the spring season to protect the environment from pollution.

She said that more and more trees should be planted to protect against rising earth temperatures, pollution, and smog.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen said that forests not only help in making the environment pleasant but also play an important role in protecting the environment from pollution. She said that environmental pollution is a major problem in the world and tree plantation is an important need of the hour. She said that all departments' officers and staff should actively participate in the tree plantation campaign to make the environment pleasant, green, and prosperous.

