Commissioner Opens Plantation Drive In Lal Suhanra Park
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen inaugurated the tree plantation campaign across the division by planting a sapling at Lal Suhanra National Park on the occasion of International Day of Forests.
Officers and staff from various departments actively participated in the tree plantation drive. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen said that, as per the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, a large number of trees should be planted on International Day of Forests and during the spring season to protect the environment from pollution.
She said that more and more trees should be planted to protect against rising earth temperatures, pollution, and smog.
Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen said that forests not only help in making the environment pleasant but also play an important role in protecting the environment from pollution. She said that environmental pollution is a major problem in the world and tree plantation is an important need of the hour. She said that all departments' officers and staff should actively participate in the tree plantation campaign to make the environment pleasant, green, and prosperous.
Recent Stories
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration
Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..
Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..
UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO issues 3-day power suspension programme3 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief welcomes opening of Torkham border for trade3 minutes ago
-
CEO Health reviews vaccination status3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner opens plantation drive in Lal Suhanra Park3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani PhD student selected for 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in Germany3 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold 5th Int' moot on early childhood care3 minutes ago
-
Lecture Program held to honor Surhiyah Badshah3 minutes ago
-
PHA distributes plants on 20 locations3 minutes ago
-
24 dead, 1,514 injured in Punjab road accidents13 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah holds key meeting with British High Commissioner13 minutes ago
-
CM advisor reviews Ramzan Nigheban package13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC meet Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi13 minutes ago