Commissioner opens PLRA mobile van service at Sargodha chamber

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed inaugurated mobile van service of the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) at the office of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here on Thursday.

He said that the mobile van service had been started for the convenience of traders and provision of other revenue-related facilities at one place.

The commissioner said that the proposal of establishment of a hospital consisting 400 bed, the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) and construction of roads in Sargodha had been sent to the Punjab government for final approval.

SCCI President Shoaib Ahmed Basra, Senior Vice President Makhdoom Zafar Iqbal, Vice President Muhammad Hasan Yousuf, Mirza Fazlur Rahman, In-charge Land Record Centre Khurram Shahzad and others participated in the ceremony.

Members of Sargodha Chamber appreciated the district administration's initiative of revenue mobile van service.

Later, Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Shoaib Ahmed Basra, along with other officials and members, also presented a commemorative shield to Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed.