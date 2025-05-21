Open Menu

Commissioner Opens Rs 170m Modern Girls School Building In City

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner opens Rs 170m modern girls school building in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art new girls secondary school building at Kotla Tolay Khan area in the heart of the city, facilitating shifting of the pedagogic activities from the rented building to a modern facility of the government’s own.

Earlier, it was functioning as government MC Primary school in a rented building. But now it has been shifted into the new facility, a state-of-the-art school that is functional from Play Group to Class 10, commissioner said in a statement.

Commissioner Khan visited the new school building where he met with the students. CEO education Safdar Hussain Wahga gave a detailed briefing informing the commissioner that the school building was completed at a cost of Rs 170 million.

