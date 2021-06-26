Commissioner opens 'Rural revenue centre' at Basti Labar

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Saturday along with MPA Saleem Labar inaugurated the 'Rural revenue centre' here at Basti Labar area to provide revenue services to masses at their door steps

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood Saturday along with MPA Saleem Labar inaugurated the 'Rural revenue centre' here at Basti Labar area to provide revenue services to masses at their door steps.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Javed Akhtar said that all revenue related facilities would be available at the rural revenue centre and added that masses of rural areas would get relief through digital facilities extended by the government.

He said that masses complaints regarding non-availability of revenue record would be addressed through rural revenue centres while working load on land record centres would also be decreased due to establishment of rural revenue centres.

PTI MPA Saleem Labar said that incumbent government is taking practical steps for masses welfare.

He said that the problems of the growers would be resolved through rural revenue centre.

Saleem Labar said that construction of Nishtar-II hospital was a gift for the people of South Punjab.

He informed that the provincial government has given Rs 500 million's projects for road construction in the constituency.

The citizens also hailed the government step adding that this initiative would help to save time and money.