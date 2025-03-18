Commissioner Ordered Strict Implementation Of Hospital Waste Disposal SOPs
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has directed all four Deputy Commissioners to take measures for the installation of incinerators in the private sector to ensure the safe disposal of hospital waste.
During a meeting of the Divisional Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee, the commissioner instructed authorities to issue notices to private hospitals failing to comply with waste disposal SOPs, followed by legal action if necessary.
He also issued strict orders for the enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding waste disposal in government hospitals. He emphasized activating Hospital Waste Supervisory Committees at the district level and ensuring proper training for hospital staff regarding waste management.
He stressed that both infectious and non-infectious hospital waste must be disposed of safely, in line with SOPs.
He also directed officials to strictly monitor private companies handling medical waste from private hospitals and highlighted the health and environmental hazards posed by improper hospital waste disposal and urged for stringent oversight.
President of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr. Sikandar Hayat assured full cooperation in establishing incinerators at the district level and raising awareness among private hospitals regarding waste disposal.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, Director Development Bilal Hassan, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Director Health Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz, and other key officials. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar participated via video link, along with representatives from NGOs and environmental insititutions.
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Child hit to death by tractor-trolley2 minutes ago
-
Shahzad Shaikh posted as Divisional Director Information Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
12 fugitives held2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches major crackdown on illegal encroachments; 12 arrested in raids2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 9 criminals2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner ordered strict implementation of hospital waste disposal SOPs2 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews law, order2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Shahbaz Malik elected Chairman of Pak-Africa Economic Council2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders crackdown on encroachments2 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed12 minutes ago
-
First-ever road safety theme park inaugurated at PU12 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown12 minutes ago