Commissioner Ordered Strict Implementation Of Hospital Waste Disposal SOPs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has directed all four Deputy Commissioners to take measures for the installation of incinerators in the private sector to ensure the safe disposal of hospital waste.

During a meeting of the Divisional Hospital Waste Supervisory Committee, the commissioner instructed authorities to issue notices to private hospitals failing to comply with waste disposal SOPs, followed by legal action if necessary.

He also issued strict orders for the enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding waste disposal in government hospitals. He emphasized activating Hospital Waste Supervisory Committees at the district level and ensuring proper training for hospital staff regarding waste management.

He stressed that both infectious and non-infectious hospital waste must be disposed of safely, in line with SOPs.

He also directed officials to strictly monitor private companies handling medical waste from private hospitals and highlighted the health and environmental hazards posed by improper hospital waste disposal and urged for stringent oversight.

President of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr. Sikandar Hayat assured full cooperation in establishing incinerators at the district level and raising awareness among private hospitals regarding waste disposal.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, Director Development Bilal Hassan, CEO SWMC Rana Shahid Imran, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Director Health Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz, and other key officials. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar participated via video link, along with representatives from NGOs and environmental insititutions.

