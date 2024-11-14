Open Menu

Commissioner Orders Accelerating Pace For Revenue Collection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 06:31 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A meeting chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan was held on Thursday in his conference room, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, ADC (retd) Mehend Mahmood as well as Deputy Commissioners and ADCs from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar districts.

During the meeting, a detailed review of various initiatives by the board of Revenue in all four districts was conducted.

The agenda included discussions on government dues recovery, mutation fees, water rates (current and arrears), agricultural income tax, stamp duty, pending property transfers, e-registration, inheritance mutations, division of property cases, land record issues, and the scanning of records.

They also reviewed digital mapping, the Plus system, temporary cultivation lands, and tax collection from private housing societies. Revenue-related court cases were also examined in detail.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan emphasized that the deputy commissioners, as district collectors, should focus on achieving the set targets by the Board of Revenue. He instructed revenue officers to inspect their subordinates regularly and expedite the resolution of court cases.

Furthermore, he directed that efforts to accelerate the collection of government dues be enhanced, with legal action to be taken against defaulters where necessary.

